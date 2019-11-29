Chinese envoy to Canada visited Huawei executive, urges Canada to correct ‘mistake’



FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to British Columbia supreme court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to British Columbia supreme court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

November 29, 2019

OTTAWA (Reuters) – China’s ambassador to Canada on Thursday visited a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd official who is fighting extradition to the United States, the embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Cong Peiwu urged Canada “to correct its mistake” and release Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver a year ago and is now out on bail. Cong told her that “we expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date”, the statement added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)