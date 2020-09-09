Chinese embassy in UK says ambassador’s Twitter account was hacked



FILE PHOTO: Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming talks to the crowd following the Chinese Lunar New Year parade through central London, Britain January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) – The Chinese embassy in Britain said on Wednesday that ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s Twitter account had been hacked into.

“Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public,” the embassy’s spokesperson said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3heIJyD)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)