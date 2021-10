FILE PHOTO: A construction site by Chinese property developer Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria FILE PHOTO: A construction site by Chinese property developer Kaisa Group is seen at an area of downtown Shanghai, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

October 18, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese developer Kaisa Group told Reuters on Monday it has paid $39.4 million worth of coupon for a dollar bond due Oct 16.

The company also said it plans to transfer funds for coupon worth $35.85 million due Oct. 22 into bondholders’ account on Thursday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)