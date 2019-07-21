Chinese companies seeking new purchases of U.S. farm products: Xinhua



FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

July 21, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some Chinese companies are seeking new purchases of U.S. agricultural products, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, citing authorities.

“Some Chinese enterprises have inquired with U.S. exporters about the purchase of agricultural produce and applied for the lifting of tariffs on the products,” Xinhua said.

To meet China’s consumer needs, “relevant Chinese enterprises intend to continue to import agricultural produce from the United States”, the news agency said.

It said Chinese authorities hoped the United States “implement its relevant promises”.

(Reporting by Michael Martina)