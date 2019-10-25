China’s Xi urges acceleration of development of blockchain technology



October 25, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping said the country should accelerate the development of blockchain technology as the core for innovation.

He made the comments at a study session of the Politburo held on Thursday.

