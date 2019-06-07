China’s Xi says world’s multilateral trade system must be protected



June 7, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Friday for world powers to protect the global multilateral trade system and said it was important to find a solution to trade disputes despite disagreements.

Speaking at the St Petersburg economic forum, Xi said China supported globalization and described it as a historical trend that remained intact.

