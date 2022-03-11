China’s Xi says S.Korea important partner in letter to President-elect Yoon -Yonhap



FILE PHOTO: South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol attends a ceremony of disbanding his presidential election camp at the National Assembly Library in Seoul, South Korea March 10, 2022. Song Kyung-seok/Pool via REUTERS

March 11, 2022

SEOUL (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said South Korea is a close neighbour and important partner in a congratulatory letter to South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)