China’s Xi: Protectionism is hurting global trade order



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for an welcome and family photo session at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for an welcome and family photo session at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

June 28, 2019

OSAKA (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that some developed countries are taking protectionist measures that are leading to trade conflicts and economic blockade – calling them the biggest risk of the increase in instability in the global economy.

“All this is destroying the global trade order… This also impacts common interests of our countries, overshadows the peace and stability world-wide,” Xi told a meeting of the BRICs countries’ leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Osaka.

Xi added that in such circumstances, the BRICS countries should “increase our resilience and capability to cope with external risks.”

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in OSAKA and Maria Vasilyeva in MOSCOW; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)