China’s Xi expected to invite Biden to Beijing Winter Olympics- CNBC



A giant screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang A giant screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

November 11, 2021

(Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to invite his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February next year, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/3HcexCI on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Xi is likely to extend his personal invitation to Biden when the two leaders meet during a virtual summit, expected to be held as soon as next week, according to the report.

