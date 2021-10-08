China’s Xi discusses bilateral ties with Japan’s new PM – state media



October 8, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, in a call on Friday that the two nations should handle sensitive issues such as Taiwan “appropriately”, the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily reported.

Japan’s new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive stance on China’s posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting Tokyo would prepare for “various scenarios”, while reaffirming its close security ties with the United States.

Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

“At present, China-Japan relations have both opportunities and challenges,” the daily quoted Xi as saying to Kishida.

Xi also told Kishida that China and Japan should actively strengthen their dialogue and economic policy coordination and promote regional cooperation, the People’s Daily reported.

