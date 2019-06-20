China’s Xi departs for state visit to North Korea: state media



Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen while delivering a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen while delivering a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

June 20, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping departed for Pyongyang for his state visit to North Korea on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

Xi, who will be in North Korea for two days, is the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive country in 14 years.

