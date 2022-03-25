China’s state-run Xinhua says second black box of China Eastern jet not found yet



Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

March 25, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box of crashed China Eastern jet has yet to be found.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box, but it later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)