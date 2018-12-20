China’s Sinograin says has bought U.S. soybeans



Storage facilities of China's state grain stockpiler Sinograin are pictured in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Sinograin said it had recently bought a few batches of soybeans from the United States, amid a truce in a trade war between the two nations.

In a statement dated Dec. 19 that was published on its website, the state stockpiler said it had made the purchases “to implement the consensus achieved by China and the United States’ heads of state”.

