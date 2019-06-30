China’s service sector activity grows at slower pace in June: PMI



A worker cleans shop signs behind an installation depicting shoppers at a shopping mall in Beijing January 19, 2015. Beijing's efforts to put China's economy on a more sustainable growth path are focusing on shifting from investment-intensive manufacturing jobs to the services sector, but clumsy attempts to force the transition could do more harm than good. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS) A worker cleans shop signs behind an installation depicting shoppers at a shopping mall in Beijing January 19, 2015. Beijing's efforts to put China's economy on a more sustainable growth path are focusing on shifting from investment-intensive manufacturing jobs to the services sector, but clumsy attempts to force the transition could do more harm than good. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)

June 30, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Growth in China’s services sector activity held firm in June, an official survey showed on Sunday, despite growing pressure on the broader economy from tougher U.S. trade measures.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 from 54.3 in May, but stayed well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Services account for more than half of China’s economy, and rising wages have increased Chinese consumers’ spending power. But the sector softened late last year along with a slowdown in the economy.

The official June composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services activity, slipped to 53.0 from May’s 53.3.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)