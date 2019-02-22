China’s regulator to keep control of Anbang Insurance Group for another year



A company flag and the Chinese national flag fly outside the headquarters of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing, China, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter A company flag and the Chinese national flag fly outside the headquarters of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing, China, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Friday it will extend its control of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd for one year to Feb. 22, 2020.

The regulator will maintain the stable operation of Anbang and protect the interests of all relevant parties, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

The Chinese government took control of Anbang in February last year, part of a sweeping campaign to reduce financial risk. The former chairman of Anbang, Wu Xiaohui, was later sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Chinese court.

