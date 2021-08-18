China’s President Xi spoke with Iranian, Iraqi presidents



FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

August 18, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday spoke with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Chinese state television said.

China will unswervingly develop friendly relations with Iran and the two sides should continue to support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, Xi was quoted by the state television.

Separately, Xi also spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)