China’s President Xi sends congratulatory message to North Korea leader Kim -state media



FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on June 21, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on June 21, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

September 9, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on the 73rd anniversary of the country’s founding, according to state TV China Central Television.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)