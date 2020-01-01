China’s president calls for calm in Hong Kong as protests show no sign of stopping

OAN Newsroom

China’s president is calling for peace and harmony amid continued pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, President Xi Jingping asked for Hong Kong to return to stability during a televised New Year’s address.

This comes as demonstrations continued in Hong Kong with protesters taking to the streets on New Year’s eve. Xi defended the “one country, two system” agreement during his speech and addressed the social unrest that has plagued the city since June.

While #CarrieLam spent her New Year’s Eve with #HongKong #Police, & took comfort that they’ve done a good job in 2019, tens of thousands of #HongKongers replaced the count-down w/ “#LiberateHongKong, revolution of our time”. Happy New Year Hong Kong. Don’t give up!@StandNewsHK pic.twitter.com/yuWs9994Oo — ajmm 😷🎗 (@ajmm19923493) December 31, 2019

‘Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can people live in peace and enjoy their work?” asked President Xi. “Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of people of our motherland.”

A pro-democracy march is set to take place on New Year’s day as clashes between police and protesters have been on the rise since Christmas.