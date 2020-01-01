Trending

China’s president calls for calm in Hong Kong as protests show no sign of stopping

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year’s speech Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for Hong Kong to return to stability following months of pro-democracy protests. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP)

China’s president is calling for peace and harmony amid continued pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, President Xi Jingping asked for Hong Kong to return to stability during a televised New Year’s address.

This comes as demonstrations continued in Hong Kong with protesters taking to the streets on New Year’s eve. Xi defended the “one country, two system” agreement during his speech and addressed the social unrest that has plagued the city since June.

‘Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can people live in peace and enjoy their work?” asked President Xi. “Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of people of our motherland.”

A pro-democracy march is set to take place on New Year’s day as clashes between police and protesters have been on the rise since Christmas.

New Year’s fireworks light up the sky as protesters gather during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping in a New Year’s address Tuesday has called for Hong Kong to return to stability following months of pro-democracy protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law, and have spread to include other grievances and demands for more democracy. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

