China’s Premier Li says it is not realistic to decouple economies of China, U.S.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 15, 2019.

March 15, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – It is not realistic to decouple the economies of the United States and China, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, adding that common interests between the world’s two largest economies far outweigh disputes.

China hopes trade talks between the two countries can achieve results, Li told reporters at a news conference at the conclusion of the annual parliament meeting.

