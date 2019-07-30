China’s pig herd may shrink by 50% due to African swine fever: Rabobank



Pigs are seen at a family farm in Fuyang, Anhui province, China July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. Pigs are seen at a family farm in Fuyang, Anhui province, China July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

July 30, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s pig herd could halve by the end of 2019 from a year earlier as an epidemic of African swine fever (ASF) sweeps through the world’s top pork producer, analysts at Dutch bank Rabobank forecast on Tuesday.

China’s pork production in 2019 was expected to fall by 25 percent from the previous year, and will likely drop by a further 10% to 15% in 2020, Rabobank said in a report.

Pork production in the world’s top market may take more than 5 years to recover to levels prior to the deadly outbreaks, it added.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; editing by Richard Pullin)