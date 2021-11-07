China’s Oct trade surplus with the United States at $40.75 billion



FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

November 7, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s trade surplus with the United States was $40.75 billion in October, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday, down from $42 billion in September.

For the first ten months of the year, the surplus was $320.67 billion.

Earlier in October, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs while pressing Beijing over its failure to keep some promises made in a “Phase 1” trade deal made under the Trump administration.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Stella Qiu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)