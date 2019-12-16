China’s November home prices up 0.3% month-on-month, slowest in nearly three years



FILE PHOTO: Villas of real estate property "Viva Villa" developed by Ping An Real Estate are seen under construction in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, June 20, 2019. Picture taken June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang

December 16, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices rose 0.3% in November month-on-month, marking the weakest growth since February 2018, Reuters calculated from official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Monday.

On an annual basis, average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.8% in October, and the slowest year-on-year pace since August 2018.

A cooling economy and curbs on speculative buying have dented overall demand. Beijing has stepped up scrutiny of developers’ financing channels, and some local governments have also raised the bar for purchases, to quell speculation.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)