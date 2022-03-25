China food delivery firm Meituan reports wider loss, revenue rises



March 25, 2022

(Corrects commission contribution to food delivery sales to about 30%, not 50%)

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Friday reported a better than expected 30.6% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, at the same time as investment in new initiatives increased losses and costs related to regulatory scrutiny rose.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said revenue rose to 49.52 billion yuan ($7.78 billion) in the final three months of 2021.

Consensus analysts expectations were for 49.20 billion yuan, Refinitiv data showed.

The quarterly loss swelled to 5.34 billion yuan from a loss of 2.24 billion yuan a year earlier, as Meituan continued to invest in initiatives including its community e-commerce unit Meituan Select.

Meituan expects its operating loss from new initiatives to narrow in 2022, CEO Wang Xing said on a conference call.

Chinese regulators last year ordered food delivery companies to provide their workers with insurance and pay income above the minimum wage.

Together with other tech giants such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, Meituan was targeted by a crackdown as Beijing imposed rules on a sector that had been largely unregulated.

It was fined $530 million in October for violating anti-monopoly regulations.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares have lost half their value in the last 12 months.

Friday’s results showed Meituan’s food delivery-related cost, which includes cost on delivery riders, increased by 38.3% in the quarter to 68.18 billion yuan.

Revenue in new initiatives rose 58.7% year over year to 14.67 billion yuan.

Sales from food delivery, accounting for over half of Meituan’s revenue, increased 21.3% to 26.13 billion yuan over the quarter.

The company also for the first time disclosed its commission revenue, which made up about 30% of its food delivery sales in the quarter.

Meituan said earlier this month it would lower commissions for some merchants in pandemic-hit areas, after Chinese regulators asked food delivery firms to reduce fees to lower costs for catering businesses hit by the pandemic.

($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely, Barbara Lewis and David Goodman)