China’s market regulator inspects Luckin Coffee

April 27, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Luckin Coffee <LK.O> said on Monday China’s State Administration for Market Regulation was carrying out work to understand the coffee chain’s operating situation and added that it was actively cooperating.

It also said in a statement posted on its official Weibo account that its company’s stores were operating as normal.

