China’s March trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $15.32 billion



FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

April 14, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $15.32 billion in March, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday.

That is much narrower than a surplus of $25.37 billion in January-February.

For the first three month of the year, trade surplus with the United States totalled $40.77 billion.

