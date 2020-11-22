China’s Li Keqiang tells local governments to create more jobs: state media



FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang take part in an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army's participation in the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

November 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Premier Li Keqiang told local governments to create more jobs, spur consumption and expand effective investment, according to a report by state-owned China National Radio.

Li made the remarks in a video meeting with local officials on Friday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)