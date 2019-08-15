China’s Lenovo Group first-quarter profit more than doubles

FILE PHOTO: A man uses his laptop next to Lenovo's logos during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
August 15, 2019
(Reuters) – Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group reported a more than two-fold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates.
Lenovo’s profit in the quarter ended June rose to $162 million, compared with an average estimate of $154 million by 9 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue rose 5% to $12.51 billion, in line with the average estimate of $12.57 billion by 13 analysts.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Stephen Coates)