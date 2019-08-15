China’s Lenovo Group first-quarter profit more than doubles



(Reuters) – Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group reported a more than two-fold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates.

Lenovo’s profit in the quarter ended June rose to $162 million, compared with an average estimate of $154 million by 9 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 5% to $12.51 billion, in line with the average estimate of $12.57 billion by 13 analysts.

