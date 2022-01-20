China’s industry ministry expects tight chip supply for relatively long period



FILE PHOTO: A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

January 20, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry expects tight supplies of semiconductors over a relatively long period of time, an official said on Thursday.

China encourages key domestic enterprises to increase investment and promote better supply capacity of the entire chip industry chain, Luo Junjie, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a news conference.

