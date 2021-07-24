China’s Hou wins 49-kg weightlifting gold at Tokyo Olympics



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 49kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Hou Zhihui of China in action. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

July 24, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s Zhihui Hou won the gold medal in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, lifting a total of 210 kg, with a comfortable win over Indian and Indonesian medalists.

India’s Chanu Mirabai claimed the silver medal with 202 kg in total, and Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah won the bronze medal.

