China’s graft agency warns Walmart and Sam’s Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products



FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

December 31, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc and its membership chain Sam’s Club over its alleged removal of Xinjiang products on Friday.

“Walmart must respect China’s standpoint and the Chinese people’s feelings if they want to ‘stand firm’ in the Chinese market,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a commentary published on its website.

