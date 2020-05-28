China’s Geely Automobile launches share placement of up to $859 million



A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

May 28, 2020

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK> has launched an $836 million-$859 million placement of 600 million new shares, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The shares are priced in the HK$10.80-$11.20 range, after 4.44%-7.85% discount to the last closing price of HK$11.72. There is a 90-day lock-up on the company, the term sheet showed.

Geely declined to comment.

Geely Automobile, based in the eastern province of Zhejiang, is China’s most globally high-profile automaker following investments by parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd’s in European manufacturers Volvo Car and Daimler AG. <DAIGn.DE>

Geely Automobile and Volvo – which Geely’s parent bought from Ford Motor Co <F.N> in 2010 – are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun)