China’s fiscal revenue growth likely to slow sharply in H2 – ministry official



FILE PHOTO: Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen lit up during the night in Beijing, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen lit up during the night in Beijing, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

July 20, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s fiscal revenue growth is likely to slow significantly in the second half, compared with a 21.8% year-on-year jump in the first six months, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

China’s economic recovery and rising domestic producer prices boosted fiscal revenue growth in the first half, Liu Jinyun told a briefing.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)