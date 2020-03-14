China’s finance ministry first-quarter fiscal income affected by coronavirus





March 14, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said its first quarter fiscal income was affected by coronavirus but it’s economy was resilient, a ministry of finance official said at a press briefing on Saturday.

The lives of those who live in poverty should not be affected as the economy was resilient because the total size of fiscal income remained huge and there was a relatively big potential for economic growth, Fu Jinling, head of the social insurance division of the Ministry of Finance said.

