China’s factory deflation slows in July as recovery gains strength



FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

August 10, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.4% from a year earlier in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, compared with a 2.5% decline tipped in a Reuters poll of analysts and a 3.0% drop in June.

Analysts say China’s industrial output is steadily returning to levels seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy, as pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports propel a recovery.

Iron ore futures prices in Dalian have rallied over 50% so far this year while prices of steel bars used in construction have jumped 12%.[IRONORE/]

But some economists warn the recovery could stall amid cautious consumer spending and a resurgence in global infections. Floods due to heavy rainfall have also disrupted production in some parts of the country in recent months.

Consumer inflation edged up in July as the bad weather pushed food prices higher.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7% from a year earlier, compared with an expected 2.6% increase and a 2.5% rise in June. Pork prices rose 85.7% on a yearly basis.

However, core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, rose a mere 0.5% in July from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)