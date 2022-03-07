China’s economy resilient despite uncertainties caused by Ukraine crisis – state planner



People wearing protective masks visit a main shopping area in Shanghai, China January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files People wearing protective masks visit a main shopping area in Shanghai, China January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

March 7, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy remains resilient despite rising uncertainties caused by the Ukraine crisis, the country’s state planner said on Monday.

China will enhance policy coordination and speed up the roll-out of policies favourable for growth, Lian Weiliang, a vice head at the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference.

Beijing has targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year amid an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country’s vast property sector.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue)