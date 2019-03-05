China’s economy needs to grow around 6.2 percent to hit goal: cabinet research head



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy needs to grow around 6.2 percent this year and next in order to hit its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) by 2020, State Council Research Office Director Huang Shouhong said on Tuesday.

A sightly higher or lower economic growth rate will be acceptable, said Huang, who also heads the team drafting the 2019 government work report.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)