China’s economic recovery accelerating, Politburo says

February 26, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economic recovery is accelerating but the coronavirus outbreak situation in the epicenters of Hubei province and Wuhan is still dire, the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.

China cannot ignore the risks of a coronavirus epidemic resurgence in certain regions, the report added.

