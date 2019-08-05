China’s Didi Chuxing launches autonomous driving unit as independent company



FILE PHOTO - Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO - Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

August 5, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Monday it has launched its autonomous driving unit as an independent company that will focus on research and look to deepen collaboration with automakers.

Didi’s chief technology officer (CTO), Zhang Bo, has been named CEO of the autonomous driving unit.

He will continue to be CTO of the ride-hailing giant.

