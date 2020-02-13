China’s defense ministry asks U.S. to rescind Equifax hacking indictments



FILE PHOTO: Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s defense ministry asked the United States on Thursday to correct its mistakes and rescind the indictments against four Chinese military personnel in the 2017 Equifax <EFX.N> hacking case.

A defense ministry spokesman, in a statement, said the move was needed to avoid further damage to the relations of the two countries and the two armed forces.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)