China’s Dalian commodity exchange raises intraday transaction fees for some futures contracts



FILE PHOTO: Staff members are seen at the reception desk of Dalian Commodity Exchange in Dalian, Liaoning province, China May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu

February 25, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Friday that it would raise intraday transaction fees for some contracts of soybean, soyoil, palm oil, coking coal and coke futures, according to a statement on its website.

The changes will take effect from March 1, it said.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Emily Chow; Editing by Susan Fenton)