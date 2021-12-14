China’s cyberspace regulator fines Sina Weibo operator 3 million yuan

FILE PHOTO: The booth of Sina Weibo is pictured at the Beijing International Cultural and Creative Industry Expo, in Beijing, China May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
December 14, 2021
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace regulator said on Monday it had fined the operator of Sina Weibo 3 million yuan ($470,000), saying the Chinese social media platform had repeatedly published and transmitted illegal information.
The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official WeChat account.
($1 = 6.3671 yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)