China’s Communist Party to hold key plenum in Nov – state media



FILE PHOTO: A journalist takes pictures next to a statue of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong inside the Party School of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC)'s Central Committee during a government organised visit in Beijing, China June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A journalist takes pictures next to a statue of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong inside the Party School of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC)'s Central Committee during a government organised visit in Beijing, China June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard/File Photo

August 31, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese Communist Party will hold a key plenum in November, state media reported on Tuesday.

The decision to hold the plenum, a gathering of over 300 members of the Central Committee, was made in a meeting of the party’s politburo on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency said.

