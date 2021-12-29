China’s central bank to conduct bill swap of 5 billion yuan



FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People's Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of Chinese central bank People's Bank of China (PBOC), April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

December 29, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Wednesday that it would conduct a central bank bill swap on Dec. 29

The bill swaps, with a three-month tenor, are worth 5 billion yuan ($785.13 million), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

The operation aims to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds and support banks’ issuance of the bonds to replenish capital, it added.

($1 = 6.3684 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)