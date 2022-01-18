China’s CATL launches battery swapping service brand EVOGO



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s CATL launched a new brand called EVOGO to offer battery swapping services, the company said on Tuesday.

The battery giant will select 10 Chinese cities to offer EVOGO services, which will allow consumers to swap a battery pack from their vehicle in one minute, said Chen Weifeng, General Manager of CAES, a subsidiary of CATL.

Chen also introduced the battery swapping version of FAW’s Bestune NAT multi-purpose vehicle while more models will be included in the future.

