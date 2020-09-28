China’s biggest automaker SAIC to have nearly 100 new EV models by 2025

September 28, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – SAIC Motor, the biggest automaker in China, plans to have nearly 100 new energy models with its partners by 2025, its president Wang Xiaoqiu said on Monday.

New energy vehicles include battery electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Among the nearly 100 models, which include new and existing models, SAIC plans to have over 20 plug-in hybrid models and 10 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, Wang said.

Nearly 60 of them will be from SAIC’s own brands. SAIC partners with Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> and General Motors.

Volkswagen and GM have announced their plans for electric vehicles in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Monthly sales of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, a micro electric car by a venture between SAIC, GM and another local partner, have reached 20,000 units, Wang said.

