China’s Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking license: Bloomberg

January 2, 2020

(Reuters) – China’s Ant Financial, an affiliate of ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings, has joined the race for a digital banking license in Singapore, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The application is a part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s decision to issue five banking licenses as it tries to liberalize the city-state’s banking sector.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)