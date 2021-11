An advertisement to promote JD.com's Singles' Day shopping festival is pictured in Shanghai, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song An advertisement to promote JD.com's Singles' Day shopping festival is pictured in Shanghai, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd recorded Singles’ Day gross merchandise value (GMV) of 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion) over the 11-day sales period, the company said on Friday.

