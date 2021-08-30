AgBank, BoC post robust H1 profits, bad loans stable



FILE PHOTO: A sign of Agricultural Bank of China is seen at its office building in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: A sign of Agricultural Bank of China is seen at its office building in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING/Shanghai (Reuters) -Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) and Bank of China Ltd (BoC) on Monday both posted robust half yet net profit growth, as bad loans remain stable.

AgBank posted 12.4% growth in first-half profits, while BoC posted an 11.8% increase over the same period, the biggest jump since 2014 and 2013 respectively, as business acitivity recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results are in the same vein as those posted by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of Communications Co Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp, all of who posted more than 9% first half net profit growth on Friday.

Both AgBank and BoC reported stable bad loan growth.

BoC logged the same non-performing loan ratio at 1.3% at the end of June in line with the level at the end of the first quarter, while AgBank’s NPL ratio slimmed down slightly from 1.53% to 1.5% over the same period.

At Bank of China, net interest margins (NIM) – a key measure of profitability for banks – fell slightly at the end of June to 1.76% from 1.8% at the end of the previous quarter. AgBank did not disclose its NIM.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)