China’s 2019 retail sales to rise 8%: commerce ministry

December 30, 2019
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s retail sales are expected to increase 8% in 2019 to 41.1 trillion yuan ($5.88 trillion), the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing a commerce ministry official.
That compared with a 9% rise in retail sales in 2018.
($1 = 6.9875 Chinese yuan renminbi)
