China Xi’s visit to Japan could be delayed until autumn: Sankei



FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, December 23, 2019. Noel Celis/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, December 23, 2019. Noel Celis/Pool via REUTERS

March 1, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo and Beijing are leaning towards delaying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan, originally planned for early April, as the neighbors battle a coronavirus outbreak, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday.

Citing diplomatic sources in both countries, the paper said the visit was likely to be postponed until autumn or later.

On Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference that preparations for Xi’s visit were going ahead.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)